Chinese tech brand Oppo on Friday announced that its new flagship foldable, the Oppo Find N6, is set to arrive in the Philippines soon.

The device has drawn significant attention since its global launch in March for its virtually crease-free display.

“So here at Oppo, we continue to push innovation and industry-leading capabilities,” Jubilius Yu, integrated marketing communications (IMC) officer at Oppo Philippines, said during the Oppo Find Series pre-briefing event on Friday.

“And we’re truly excited for everyone to experience them through our newest Find series,” he added.

The crease-free display of the new Oppo Find N6 has been made possible through the company’s precise hinge engineering and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, which work together to deliver a flat and smooth touch experience, Oppo said on its website.

The hinge system uses Oppo’s second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge, which incorporates 3D liquid printing and Clover Balance Pivot technology.

BusinessWorld had a chance to get an early hands-on with the company’s new flagship foldable, and it is indeed virtually crease-free from every angle, as seen in the photos.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N6 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which on paper can handle highly demanding games and multimedia applications.

Both the inner and cover displays are capable of adapting from 1 to 120 hertz, and both offer up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, according to Oppo.

As for its cameras, they are co-developed with renowned camera brand Hasselblad. It features five cameras, including a 200-megapixel (MP) main lens, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, true color camera, and a 20MP front camera.

Other key features include a 6,000mAh typical battery capacity with 80-watt fast charging.

The Oppo Find N6 comes in two colors: Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange.

Official pricing and promotions will be announced upon its arrival in the Philippines.

For updates on the device, readers may check Oppo’s official website and social media pages. — Edg Adrian A. Eva