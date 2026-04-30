The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has unveiled new equipment capable of analyzing materials and detecting defects at the nanoscale, aimed at helping companies improve product quality and boost the production of electronic devices.

Called the Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FE-SEM), the newly acquired equipment at the Advanced Device and Materials Testing Laboratory (ADMATEL) in Bicutan, Taguig will be used together with Energy Dispersive X-ray (EDX) and Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) analyzers to enhance the facility’s capabilities in material testing and failure analysis.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the equipment strengthens the country’s advanced research and manufacturing capabilities as it can detect materials at the nanoscale.

“This technology enables precise characterization of nanoparticles, nanotubes, and advanced materials, as well as detailed analysis of thin films and multi-layer coatings essential to modern technologies,” Mr. Solidum said in a statement.

Among its potential users are semiconductor companies, academic institutions, and research organizations, as well as those analyzing biological samples and advanced nanomaterials.

“It empowers our local companies not just to fix problems, but to design better, more reliable products from the start,” Mr. Solidum said, adding that the semiconductor and electronics industries remain key drivers of economic growth in today’s fast-changing technological landscape.

For Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) President Danilo C. Lachica, the FE-SEM enables precise examination of device structures, interfaces, material behavior, and process-related variations that can affect performance and reliability.

He also noted its importance in defect detection, root cause analysis, process improvement, validation, and resolving complex reliability issues.

ADMATEL said it will continue to provide testing services to local and international clients and is encouraging researchers, industry partners, and institutions to collaborate on advanced materials characterization and semiconductor analysis.

The initiative is part of DOST’s programs that promote science-based, innovative, and inclusive solutions under its four strategic pillars—human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability—through the OneDOST4U framework. — Edg Adrian A. Eva