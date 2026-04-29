Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday said its recent partnerships with industry players strengthen students’ knowledge and experiences on industry-standard practices.

“FEU has formalized two strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening industry standards in hospitality and advancing evidence-based practice in professional fields,” the university said in a news release.

“These dual partnerships reinforce FEU Academy’s broader mission to deliver relevant, impactful, and practitioner-driven education,” it added.

According to the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 63% of the surveyed employers worldwide said that the skills gap remains as the primary barrier for organizational transformation from 2025 to 2030.

In the Philippines, two-thirds of employers identify skills gaps as a barrier over the next half-decade. The report noted that while 68% of Filipinos require upskilling or reskilling to meet current global demand, only 38% have completed their training.

To mitigate a skills mismatch among its students, FEU Academy partnered with the restaurant chain Bacolod Chicken Inasal to produce industry-ready graduates through enhanced student training, professional development, and service excellence.

“Our partnership with FEU Academy and ITHM (Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management) reflects our family restaurant’s commitment to quality, homey, and clean food service, rooted in warm hospitality and memorable dining experiences,” Bacolod Chicken Inasal General Manager Jose Mari Tanalgo said.

In a separate agreement, FEU Academy’s collaboration with the Association of Monitoring and Evaluation Professionals of the Philippines (AMEP-P) aims to expand capacity-building efforts in monitoring and evaluation through a diploma course.

“Monitoring and evaluation is not just about compliance—it is about empowering stakeholders to use evidence in designing programs, evaluating outcomes, and advancing policies that make a real difference,” AMEP-P President Enrique Lozari said.

“We and FEU Academy are committed to building the capacity of professionals and organizations to deliver results and drive lasting development impact,” he added.

The practitioner-led diploma course aims to link theoretical frameworks with real-world applications to address an “increasingly critical need” across the public and private sectors. — Almira Louise S. Martinez