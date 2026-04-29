Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) said it is introducing a shuttle service for arriving passengers and pursuing expansion plans for its airport retail network, alongside promotional activities tied to its 39th anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state-run retailer said it will offer complimentary shuttle rides for passengers arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1, 2, and 3 to its Luxe Duty Free store in the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay City.

“In partnership with the Department of Tourism (DoT) and Love PH, DFPC will also roll out a hop-on, hop-off shuttle service for arriving passengers… expanding access to duty-free shopping beyond airport terminals,” the company said.

DFPC said it is pursuing expansion plans in key airport locations, including larger retail spaces and upgraded store formats.

The company said these initiatives form part of its modernization efforts, which include expanding its presence within international airports and upgrading its retail network.

As part of its anniversary campaign, DFPC said it is offering discounts of up to 30% on selected items from May 1 to 3 at its Luxe Duty Free store, with promotions to be extended across airport stores nationwide from May 22 to 31.

“For nearly four decades, our focus has remained the same — delivering quality service and real value to every Filipino traveler,” DFPC leadership said.

DFPC is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism. — ALB