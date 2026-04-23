NEARLY 28% of jobs in the Philippines are now exposed to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), placing the country at the upper end of the exposure scale across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Research by the International Labour Organization (ILO), released this week, found that the Philippine ranking was due to its service-oriented economy and its established global leadership in the information technology and business process management industry.

The findings point to a transformation of work rather than a total elimination of positions, the ILO said.

ILO employment specialists Phu Huynh and Felix Weidenkaff noted that only 3-4% of the total Philippine workforce falls into the highest exposure category, with an elevated risk of job displacement.

Clerical support roles are the most affected, with 93.7% of these jobs exposed to GenAI and 37.8% facing the highest automation risk. In the finance and insurance industries, nearly nine in 10 jobs are currently exposed, according to ILO.

“The vast majority face partial task automation, meaning work will evolve rather than disappear,” the ILO said.

The ILO noted that women face substantially higher exposure due to their concentration in clerical and administrative roles, with 5.85% of female employment in the Philippines in the highest risk category compared to 2.15% for men.

Education levels also determine exposure, as 10.4% of tertiary-educated workers face the highest automation risk, yet the risk for those with basic education is less than 1%.

The ILO added that these findings align with the national agenda set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who launched the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 Chairmanship with plans to use AI ethically and responsibly to support economic integration, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.

To manage this transition, the ILO recommends human-centered policies that ensure AI governance promotes better jobs and adheres to international labor standards.

“GenAI across ASEAN will likely transform occupational roles and tasks, critical measures including upskilling and reskilling initiatives, employment facilitation services, career development support, and the provision of timely, robust labor market intelligence are needed for targeted support,” the ILO said.

“Finally, these transitions cannot be managed without tripartite cooperation. Social dialogue between governments, employers, and workers will be essential in shaping how GenAI transforms workplaces in ASEAN,” it added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking