THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will grant an anniversary bonus of up to P3,000 to its eligible officials and employees as part of its 120th founding anniversary, Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Catapang said the bonus would go a long way in helping personnel who were affected by recent typhoons and floods, noting that it serves both as recognition of their service and a form of assistance amid ongoing recovery efforts.

The BuCor chief also ordered the cancellation of the agency’s planned social night and employee showcase program, originally scheduled as part of the weeklong anniversary celebration.

He said the decision aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call to avoid lavish celebrations in solidarity with disaster-hit Filipinos.

Instead, the bureau will hold mass offerings and donation drives — both in cash and in kind — to support communities affected by the calamities.

The bonus was recommended by BuCor Deputy Director General for Administration Al Perreras, citing Administrative Order No. 263 issued in 1996, which authorizes national government agencies to extend anniversary bonuses to their employees.

“This will be a big help for BuCor employees who were affected by the typhoons and floods, and for those who weren’t, it gives them a chance to help their fellow Filipinos,” Mr. Catapang said. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking