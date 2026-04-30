Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – TNT vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco

DESPITE its struggles, TNT has placed itself on track not only for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs but also for an advantageous Top 4 seeding.

At 6-3, the defending champions sit at fourth spot and if they can take care of business on Friday against Phoenix (5-4) and its comebacking reinforcement Johnathan Williams, then it’s off to the quarterfinals.

Moreover, success in the 5:15 p.m. Labor Day tussle would enable the Bol Bol-led Tropang 5G to maintain their distance against fifth-running Meralco (5-3).

The Bolts are gunning for their sixth victory in their 7:30 p.m. encounter against the Last 8-bound and twice-to-beat advantage-chasing Gin Kings (7-2).

In its last outing, TNT went through the wringer before emerging victorious against ousted Macau, 119-112. It was similarly a “grind out” in three matches preceding that, where the squad lost to Converge (92-97) and won “by the skin of their teeth” over Titan Ultra (97-92) and Blackwater (99-94).

“We have our last three games, so we have to close out, we have to close out,” said coach Chot Reyes.

The sixth-running Fuel Masters suffered a blow as original import James Dickey III sustained an ankle injury and sat on the sidelines as they were blown out by Converge, 103-130, last Sunday.

With the quarters race heating up, Phoenix opted to bring back Mr. Williams, who previously led the franchise to the semis and won Best Import honors in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

“We still control our destiny,” said coach Charles Tiu.

“We still have three games. If we win all three, we’ll be in for sure; if we win two, I think we’re still in so we just have to find a way to overcome whatever injury, whatever hurdle and sana makabawi kami sa next game. We’re playing TNT right away, medyo struggling but it will be a tough test for us.”

The main fare of the May 1 double header that offers free tickets to Filipino workers on a first-come, first-served basis features the rivalry duel between Ginebra and Meralco.

The Gin Kings are out for their sixth straight win and a slice of No. 1 while the Bolts are bent on snapping a two-game skid and reviving their bid for the quarters bonus. — Olmin Leyba