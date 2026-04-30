Retail price growth of general goods in the National Capital Region (NCR) climbed to its fastest pace in almost three years in March driven by the faster price increases in the heavily weighted food item, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday.

Preliminary data from the statistics agency showed that retail price growth in Metro Manila as measured by the general retail price index (GRPI) quickened to 4.8% year on year in March, faster than 1.1% in March 2025 and 2.1% in February.

March marked the fastest reading in 34 months or since the 4.9% clip in May 2023.

In the first three months, GRPI averaged 3%, more than double the 1.2% pace in the same period a year earlier.

“The uptrend in the annual growth rate of the GRPI in March 2026 was primarily brought about by the faster annual increase in the heavily weighted index of food at 6.7% from 3.4% in the previous month,” the PSA said.

The food subindex accounted for 37.5% or over a third of the GRPI.

Additionally, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials accelerated to 29.2% in March from 1% in February, as well as crude materials, inedible except fuels (3.1% from 3%), and chemicals, including animal and vegetable oils and fats (2.4% from 2.1%).

Price growth also rose in the index of machinery and transport equipment (1.5% from 0.5%) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (0.9% from 0.8%).

Meanwhile, other commodity groups that remained steady were manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials (1.6%) and beverages and tobacco (1.4%).

According to the PSA, the GRPI, based on 2012 constant prices, is used to monitor the condition of retail trade.

It is also used as a deflator in the National Accounts, particularly in the retail trade sector, and serves as a basis for forecasting. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola