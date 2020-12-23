J&T Express, PDEA ink deal to avert drug smuggling

DELIVERY firm J&T Express Philippines on Wednesday said it would be working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to help address drug smuggling.

In an e-mailed statement, the company said it signed a memorandum of agreement with PDEA “in an effort to strengthen the growing number of transactions and to avert any illegal transactions, especially in light of the holiday season rush.”

“With PDEA having already destroyed P6.25 billion worth of confiscated drugs just last October, the agency is now looking to private stakeholders to help avoid a likely surge in illegal smuggling as deliveries increase,” it added.

The company also reminded its customers to follow its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines.

“These include open checking, declaring the correct value, and filling in the item description of the packages,” J&T Express said.

“Doing so will also streamline the process for faster transactions during the bustling month of December,” it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin