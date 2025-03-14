Manila’s logistics rental costs up 1.6% in second half of 2024

Logistics rental rates in Manila rose 1.6% year on year in the second half of 2024 based on the latest edition of the Asia-Paciﬁc H2 Logistics Highlights by Knight Frank. Manila’s warehouse costs grew to P389 per square meter per month. The Philippine capital was the ninth-highest in the region among 17 cities and was higher than the Asia-Paciﬁc average growth rate of 0.2%.