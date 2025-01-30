Philippines steadies in Labor Resilience Index

The Philippines kept its 62nd place out of 118 countries in the latest Global Labor Resilience Index (GLRI) by public policy advisory ﬁrm Whiteshield. The index assesses countries’ resilience in their labor markets and provides policy guidance on enhancing it. With an overall labor resilience score of 45.13 (out of a possible 100), the country performed below the East Asia & Paciﬁc regional score of 55.94.