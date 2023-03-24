Manila ranks 89th in 100-city Prime International Residential Index

Manila rose eight places to 89th, alongside Hong Kong, in the latest 100-city Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) published in The Wealth Report 2023 by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The Philippine capital’s prices of luxury residences dropped by 1.6% last year. This was the third lowest in the East and Southeast Asian region. It was smaller than 0.4% average price uptick in the Asia-Paciﬁc region as well as the global increase of 5.2% in 2022.