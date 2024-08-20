Home Infographics How does the Philippines compare in the region in terms of military...
How does the Philippines compare in the region in terms of military expenditure as share of GDP?
The Philippines’ military expenditure as share of gross domestic product (GDP) reached 1.4% in 2023, the ninth highest in the region, according to the Contemporary Trends in Militarization report by nonproﬁt think tank Institute for Economics & Peace. The Philippines also reported the lowest armed forces rate among its neighbors with only 125.7 military personnel per 100,000 people.