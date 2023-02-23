Home Infographics Philippines falls in labor resilience index
Philippines falls in labor resilience index
The Philippines slipped three spots to rank 65th out of 136 countries in the latest report of the Global Labor Resilience Index (GLRI) by public policy advisory firm Whiteshield. The index assessed countries on the resilience of their labor markets and provides policy guidance on how to enhance it. With an overall labor resilience score of 55 (out of possible 100), the country was below the East Asia & Pacific regional score of 60.