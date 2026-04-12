Philippines inches up in global state and governance ranking

The Philippines rose one spot to 58th out of 137 countries in the Status Index and also climbed a notch to 82nd in the Governance Index in the latest edition of the biennial Bertelsmann Stiftung’s Transformation Index (BTI). Despite the improvement in rankings, the Philippines’ scores in both indices underperformed. The country scored 5.55 in the Status Index while it achieved a score of 4.34 in the Governance Index. The BTI assesses and compares transformation processes of a country towards democracy and market economy, as well as the quality of governance, on a scale of 1 to 10, where higher scores indicate better performance.