How does the Philippines compare with its neighbors in mining attractiveness?

The Philippines placed 72nd out of 86 jurisdictions in the Investment Attractiveness Index released in the 2023 edition of Annual Survey of Mining and Companies by Canadian policy think tank Fraser Institute. The survey assesses how mineral endowments and public policy factors such as taxation and regulatory uncertainty affect exploration investment. The country garnered an index score of 36.89 out 100. In terms of mineral potential and policy perception rankings, the Philippines placed 41st and 79th, respectively.