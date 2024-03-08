Home Infographics Manila tops 100-city Prime International Residential Index
Manila led the latest edition of the 100-city Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) published in The Wealth Report 2024 by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The Philippine capital’s prices of luxury residences rose by 26.3% last year. It was higher than 3.8% average price pickup in the Asia-Paciﬁc region, as well as the global increase of 3.1% in 2023.