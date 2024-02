In the Philippines, around 0.55% of the working population are in extreme poverty or living below the poverty line of $2.15 a day last year, down from 2.22% in 2022, according to the International Labor Organization’s latest estimates. Meanwhile, 22.36% of employed Filipinos are moderately poor ($2.15-$3.65/day), and 77.10% are near poor* ($3.65-$6.85/day).