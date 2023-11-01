Home Infographics Ernst & Young: Philippines slips in RE attractiveness list
Ernst & Young: Philippines slips in RE attractiveness list
The Philippines fell six spots to 33rd out of 40 markets in the 61st edition of the biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) by Ernst & Young (EY). The index ranks the attractiveness of a country in renewable energy (RE) investment and deployment opportunities. With a score of 56.1 (out of a possible 100), the Philippines ranked higher than its Southeast Asian peers Vietnam and Thailand.