Philippines Still at a ‘Moderate’ Hunger Level

The Philippines ranked 66th out of 123 countries assessed in the 2025 Global Hunger Index (GHI) by Concern Worldwide, Welthungerhilfe, and Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conﬂict. With a score of 13.4 out of 100, the country is still classiﬁed with a “moderate” level of hunger, better than the global score of 18.3 but trails behind the regional score of 8.2. The GHI measures and tracks hunger under four indicators: undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality.