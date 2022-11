How minimum wages compared across regions in October

The infographic compares the current minimum wages set by the country’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board and the inflation-adjusted minimum wages as of October based on latest data by the Philippine Statistics Authority. While the current minimum wages are determined at the regional level to account for factors such as companies’ capacity to pay and costs of living, real wages are obtained when general price increases (i.e. inflation rates). Inflation-adjusted wages were 11.7-18.3% lower in October than their respective current salaries.