How the Philippines performed in UNDP’s women Empowerment and Gender Parity Indices

The Philippines scored 0.618 (out of 1) in the Women’s Empowerment Index (WEI) while it scored 0.772 (out of 1) in the Global Gender Parity Index (GGPI) based on the twin indices report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The report, which uses data for 114 countries, expands the measures for women and girls to exercise their potential, their opportunities, and the choices available to them. For WEI, the Philippines scored below the East and Southeast Asia average of 0.661 but above world average of 0.607. Meanwhile, the country was better than the GGPI averages of both regional and global at 0.741 and 0.721, respectively.