Philippines drops to 96th in Positive Peace Index
The Philippines ranked 96th out of 163 countries in the latest edition of the Institute for Economics & Peace’s Positive Peace Index (PPI). The PPI measures the level of societal resilience of countries based on eight pillars. In a scale of 1 (lower levels of violence) to 5 (greater levels of violence), the Philippines got an overall PPI score of 3.332. Its ranking fell by two places from 2013 to 2022. The country got the ﬁfth-lowest score among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region.