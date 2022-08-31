How the Philippines’ labor productivity compares with its neighbors in the region

Labor productivity — as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) per person employed — of Filipinos inched up by 1.1% year on year to $21,550 per worker a year ago from $21,315 in 2020, data from the World Bank’s Development Indicators database showed. Among the 17 economies in East and Southeast Asia with available data, the Philippines’ labor productivity was higher than Vietnam, Laos, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, and Cambodia. However, it was lower than East Asia & Paciﬁc’s average of $35,940 and the world’s $41,353 in 2021.