How well does the Philippines balance energy needs with environmental sustainability?

Among the 127 economies* in the 2022 Energy Trilemma Index by the World Energy Council and consulting ﬁrm Oliver Wyman, the Philippines’ energy system ranked 60th with an overall score of 55.4. Of the trilemma dimensions, the country was strongest in terms of energy security (54th) while weakest in energy equity (99th). The report takes a look at economies’ energy systems in terms of their performance in balancing the “trilemma” of ensuring energy security, providing access to affordable energy, and achieving environmental sustainability.