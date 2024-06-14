Philippines remains in the top 10 worst countries for workers

The Philippines remained as one of the countries to have the worst violations of workers’ rights in the 2024 Global Rights Index by the International Trade Union Confederation. The 11th edition of the index documented and analyzed 169 countries according to 97 indicators derived from the International Labor Organization’s conventions and jurisprudence. With a rating of 5 or “no guarantee of rights,” this marked the eighth straight year that the Philippines was included in the top 10 worst countries for workers.