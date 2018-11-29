Filipino workers near top of Asia confidence rankings — LinkedIn

FILIPINO workers were the third-most confident in Asia about their future prospects, tied with workers in China and behind only their Indonesian and Indian counterparts, LinkedIn said, citing the results of a survey.

According to the first LinkedIn Opportunity Index for the Asia-Pacific region, over half of Filipino respondents defined their ideal opportunity as having their own business, while 44% said their idea of opportunity is best embodied by a job that offers a good work-life balance.

Some 37% of respondents said they defined opportunity as being trained in new skills to prepare for automation and the so-called fourth industrial revolution, the job-networking company said.

LinkedIn Asia Pacific Managing Director Olivier Legrand said in a statement on Wednesday: “With the inaugural LinkedIn Opportunity Index, our aim is to gain an insight into the aspirations of people across the Asia Pacific region, how they feel about the opportunities they want to pursue, as well as the barriers that may stand in their way.”

The study surveyed 11,000 participants from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

“In an environment concerned with the impact of AI/automation and other shifts in the labor ecosystem, professionals also recognize that with jobs rapidly evolving, they need to upskill to stay relevant,” LinkedIn said.

The LinkedIn Opportunity Index also reported that 46% of Filipino respondents said financial constraints are an obstacle to getting ahead in life, while 24% cited fear of failure and 20% lack of confidence. — Gillian M. Cortez