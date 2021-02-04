FIBA 3×3 excited to work with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas anew

THE 3×3 arm of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) reaffirmed its partnership with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and is excited to work with the local league this year.

Ignacio Soriano, FIBA 3X3 chief, said they are satisfied with their tie-up with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, seeing how the latter has been putting in the time and effort to push for the growth of the sport in the country.

“Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 has been a key partner of FIBA for the development of 3×3 in the Philippines over the past years. It’s a pro league that has generated so much activity and ranking points for the Philippines,” said Mr. Soriano in a release.

Founded in 2019 by the group led by Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. president Ronald Mascariñas, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 has provided a venue for players to showcase their skills in 3-on-3 basketball.

Among the players who paraded their wares in the league are Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, Franky Johnson, James Laput, and Troy Rike. Said players are now trying their luck in the Philippine Basketball Association rookie draft.

Through the tournaments Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has staged, the Philippines managed to accumulate points to earn a spot in the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for May 26-30, 2021 in Graz, Austria.

In 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic put sporting activities to a stop, the league proved resilient, staging a “bubble” tournament in October at the INSPIRE Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, which paved the way for other leagues to follow suit.

It is the same commitment to the sport that FIBA wants to continue to tap.

“We have been very impressed with the way Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 has presented its games so far. The fan experience at the 2020 bubble was particularly eye-catching and a source of inspiration for our own events, both in terms of the look and feel of the venue and media and TV coverage,” Mr. Soriano said about the “Calambubble.”

For Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, it said the year 2021 presents new challenges, but the league remains committed to the mission it set forth when it was established, particularly in holding tournaments for local talents as well as hosting FIBA-sanctioned events, including the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3X3 Manila Masters scheduled in the second or third quarter of the year.

“For 2021 and beyond, we will continue with what we are doing. Of course, there will be a lot of new faces in our league. But the mission remains the same, which is to prove that our athletes can compete with the world’s best,” said Mr. Mascariñas. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo