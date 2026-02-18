THE Asia-Pacific is expected to miss 88% of its sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030, putting the region at risk for severe environmental decline, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said.

“This report reveals a sobering reality. The very engines of growth that once lifted millions out of poverty and fueled rapid industrialization are now undermining our future. Our trajectory is unsustainable,” Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN undersecretary-general and ESCAP executive said in a report.

In the 2026 Asia and the Pacific SDG Progress Report, ESCAP said that of the 117 specific targets for which there is sufficient data, only 14 are on track to be achieved by 2030.

Ms. Alisjahbana said the region’s trajectory is unsustainable, with gains in health and well‑being overshadowed by widening inequality and severe environmental decline, particularly in climate action, biodiversity, and the health of cities.

“With only five years left to achieve the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, our region is not on track to achieve any of the 17 SDGs,” ESCAP Statistics Division Director Rachael Joanne Beaven said in a virtual forum on Wednesday.

“Across most goals, progress is either too slow or has stalled completely,” she added.

Ms. Beaven also flagged persistent data gaps in gender equality and peace, justice and strong institutions.

Nevertheless, ESCAP said data availability is improving, with 55% of SDG indicators having sufficient data, up from 43% in 2020.

“On a more positive note, data availability is comparatively stronger for SDG 7 on clean energy, and SDG 17, partnership for the goals, and SDG 15, life on land. These areas we have much more solid evidence base, and that’s something we can build on as we push towards achieving the 2030 agenda,” Ms. Beaven said.

In the report, the Philippines was found to be moving forward on four of the 17 SDGs — no poverty (SDG 1), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), and responsible consumption and production (SDG 12). In these four categories, 75% of indicators were trending positively.

Posting target improvement rates of at least 50% in the Philippines were zero hunger (SDG 2), quality education (SDG 4), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), life below water (SDG 14), life on land (SDG 15), peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16), and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

Progress was more limited on gender equality (SDG 5) and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), where at least 25% of indicators found to be positive.

Climate action (SDG 13) targets were not assessed in the report. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante