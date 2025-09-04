THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has taken custody of 16 additional vehicles, bringing the total confiscated Discaya-owned vehicles to 28, it said on Thursday.

In a statement, Customs said as of 3:30 p.m., it secured 16 additional vehicles of the flood control corruption-tied contractors, Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II.

This was on top of 12 cars seized earlier through a court-ordered search operation in Pasig City.

“The 16 vehicles are now undergoing processing by the BoC for sealing and documentation and will be guarded by Customs personnel, pending verification of importation records and assessment of duties and taxes,” the BoC said.

The Omega & Alpha Construction and St. Timothy Construction, allegedly owned by the Discayas were among the top 15 flood-control contractors earlier identified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Mr. Marcos earlier said that some P100 billion of the total P545 billion in government funds that were allocated for flood control projects nationwide since 2022 were cornered by just 15 contractors.

The seized vehicles include a Mercedes Benz GLE, Land Rover Range Rover LWB, Land Rover Defender, Cadillac Escalade ESV, Ford Bronco and Mercedes Benz GLS 350.

The list also includes a BMW X5 30D, Jaguar F-Pace 2.0D, Porsche Cayenne V6, Volvo XC90, Mercedes Benz Avant, LAND Rover Range Rover Evo-F, Mercedes Benz Sprinter, ATV Quicksand, Yukon Denali, and ATV Gray.

The agency said it will continue its thorough investigation with the help of the Land Transportation Office. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante