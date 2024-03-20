MCI BUSINESS Process Outsourcing (BPO), a subsidiary of American conglomerate MCI, announced on Monday its acquisition of EastWest BPO & Technologies as part of its expansion strategy in the Philippines.

“The acquisition of EastWest BPO & Technologies is a key step for MCI in expanding our offshore customer experience BPO contact center solutions,” MCI Chief Executive Officer Anthony Marlowe said in an e-mailed statement.

Mr. Marlowe said that after two decades as an onshore tech-enabled call center BPO service provider, the company shifted its focus to meet its clients’ demand for technology and high-quality nearshore or offshore cost arbitrage.

According to MCI, this acquisition merges its leadership and EastWest BPO’s resources “to deliver a seamless expansion of services.”

The company added that EastWest’s established infrastructure in the country granted it a cost-effective expansion as it came ready with access to an experienced workforce.

EastWest BPO has 300 employees and operates in four local and international offices. It is located near the Clark Freeport Zone in San Fernando, Pampanga.

MCI BPO is a subsidiary of MCI that offers services in contact center BPO, customer experience solutions, and more. Its services span seven countries internationally. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante