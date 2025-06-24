THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it received a commitment from sardine canners, who promised to hold prices steady, contrary to reports that they are seeking to charge more.

“We appreciate the industry’s commitment to the consumer, especially with the economic pressures families are facing today,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Their decision not to increase prices supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to keep basic goods affordable and ease the daily burden on consumers,” she added.

The manufacturers’ commitment follows her June 23 meeting with members of the Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines.

She said the commitment was given after news reports that the industry was planning to request an increase in the suggested retail price of a 155-gram can of sardines to P24 from P21, due to rising production costs.

Among the attendees were Chattrade, Mega Prime Foods, Inc., PERMEX, Universal Canning, Inc., and Century Pacific Food, Inc.

“They committed to maintaining the current suggested retail price for canned sardines, a staple in Filipino households,” the DTI said.

The DTI’s Fair Trade Group said that it has “not received a formal petition for a price adjustment but initiated the meeting to proactively address the issue.”

Under the Price Act, the DTI monitors prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, including canned fish. — Justine Irish D. Tabile