THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) is aiming to reduce road accident deaths by at least 35% by 2028 through strategies in the five-year Philippine Road Safety Action Plan (PRSAP) that was launched Wednesday.

The PRSAP 2023-2028 — which builds on the previous five-year plan that had an interim target of reducing road death rate by 20% — seeks to create a safer road environment with road safety management, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response.

“For the interim target, the change to at least 35% reduction of road traffic deaths is in alignment with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said at the launching event with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Road traffic deaths in the country increased by 39% to 11,096 deaths in 2021 from 7,938 in 2011.

Injuries from accidents were also the leading cause of death among Filipinos 15-29 years old.

Road traffic injuries cost about 2.6% of the country’s gross domestic product.

“Road traffic injuries are a major yet often neglected public health issue. Deaths and injuries from road crashes are preventable, and all sectors have a role to play in promoting road safety,” said WHO Representative to the Philippines Rui Paulo de Jesus.

Mr. Bautista said the Department of Transportation has already started enhancing the campaign for road safety.

“We stand committed to promote road safety through existing and future projects. We are open to learn from our partners how we can do better and how we can save lives,” the DoTr chief said.

Among these projects are: the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, EDSA Greenways, EDSA Busway and the Active Transport Program.

“We intend to replicate the EDSA Busway in Cebu and Davao and we call them Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). The Cebu BRT is currently under construction,” said Mr. Bautista.

For active transport, there are 564 kilometers (km) of bike lanes across the country, including 313.12 km in Metro Manila, 129.66 km in Metro Cebu, and 54.74 km in Metro Davao.

“A P2-billion budget has been allotted to designate another 470 km of bike lanes and their support infrastructures throughout the country,” Mr. Bautista said.

He also said that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been on the frontline of the department’s road safety education campaign.

The LTO has five pillars of safety: qualified drivers, roadworthy vehicles, traffic discipline, community relations, and legislative initiative. — Justine Irish D. Tabile