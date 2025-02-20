THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it is requiring traders of marine fuel, known as bunker, to comply with fuel quality standards for sulfur content.

In a department circular dated Jan. 28, the DoE said sulfur content in residual marine fuel may not exceed 0.50% by mass. This cap applies to fuel for domestic use.

Residual marine fuel is a petroleum fuel containing residue of distillation processes that meet the international marine fuel limits on the flash point of fuels.

Traders or marine distillate fuels were instructed to refer to the Philippine National Standard (PNS) for automotive diesel oil and PNS for industrial diesel oil at the time of application.

The guidelines cover all downstream oil industry participants engaged in bunker trading.

“There is a global thrust towards the harmonization of fuel quality standard specifications and vehicle technology and emission standards, with due regard to the environment, vehicle performance, health and safety and for easier global/international trade,” the DoE said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera