BAGUIO CITY — The Ilocos Norte government and the Department of Agriculture (DA) said they opened the World Bank-funded Quality Tomato Production, Consolidation, Storage, and Marketing Enterprise Facility on Monday.

The facility, the first in the province, will be run by the San Joaquin Multi-Purpose Cooperative, based in Sarrat.

The facility will allow farmers to maintain the quality and extend the shelf life of their produce, allowing them to command better prices and reduce post-harvest losses, Governor Matthew M. Manotoc said.

Mr. Manotoc was accompanied at the facility’s turnover ceremony by DA Regional Director Annie Q. Barres, Provincial Agriculturist Maria Teresa L. Bacnat, Sarrat Mayor Remigio B. Medrano, and San Joaquin Multi-Purpose Cooperative Chairman Arsenio Valencia.

“Let us ensure that this pioneering, first-of-its-kind cold storage facility in the province becomes a resounding success and something we can all be proud of. Ultimately, it will bring significant benefits to our farmers,” Mr. Manotoc said.

The facility is designed to maintain optimal storage conditions for tomatoes and other perishables. It includes a consolidation area where farmers can bring their produce for sorting, grading, and packaging, enhancing their overall quality and marketability.

The P33-million facility was built via the DA’s Philippine Rural Development Project. — Artemio A. Dumlao