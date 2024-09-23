BAGUIO CITY — Two alleged couriers attempting to smuggle out P6 million worth of marijuana were flagged by authorities on Sunday at a checkpoint in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

Policemen said the two suspects were flagged down during regular peace and order operations in the area and noticed suspicious bags at the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fifty marijuana bricks were found inside the duo’s vehicle, prompting the arrest. It also included a tubular form of dried marijuana leaves and stalks wrapped with transparent plastic, weighing 51 kilos.

The marijuana seized from the suspects has a combined value of P6,120,000.

The duo, whose identities were not disclosed by authorities, will be slapped with illegal drug charges. — Artemio A. Dumlao