BAGUIO CITY — Territorial defense via air and surface patrols continue along the Philippine maritime borders north of the country, monitoring a total of 22,474 foreign and domestic vessels traversing the area since January, the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) reported.

Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca, Nolcom chief, said these findings were the result of 60 air patrols and 30 surface patrols conducted by the Area Task Force-North, an inter-agency coordinating body operating under the umbrella of the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea.



Mr. Buca said these routine patrols cover the resource-rich maritime area of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea, the uncontested Philippine Rise (Benham Rise), and the Batanes Strait “to ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos, especially our fishermen and protect our marine resources for the benefit of current and future generations.” — Artemio A. Dumlao