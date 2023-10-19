BAGUIO CITY — Maritime security in the northernmost region of the Philippines picked up a notch with the establishment of the Philippine Navy’s new detachment on Mavulis Island in Itbayat, Batanes.

Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca, commander of the military’s Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), released a statement on Thursday describing the Mavulis Naval Detachment’s inauguration on Wednesday as a milestone in the northern region for “the safeguarding our nation’s waters and the protection of our maritime interests.”

Commodore Francisco G. Tagamolila, Jr., Naval Forces Northern Luzon chief, said it was constructed through the collaborative effort of Senator Francis N. Tolentino.

Located more than 280 kilometers off the northern coast of Luzon and less than 150 km from the southern tip of Taiwan, the Mavulis Naval Detachment is part of the Philippines’ comprehensive approach to strengthen maritime security in the area, said Mr. Tagamolila.

Mr. Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, said at the inaugural rites that the new detachment is a testament to “the governments’ support in the establishment of maritime zones to strengthen the maritime security of the country.”

Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Torivio D Adaci, Jr., Batanes Governor Marilou H. Cayco also attended the historic occasion. — Artemio A. Dumlao