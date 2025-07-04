By Cecile J. Baltasar

On June 26, 2025, Globe Business, the enterprise arm of Globe, gathered top business leaders, digital pioneers, and technology partners at the Marriott Grand Ballroom for this year’s edition of G Summit. Running on the theme “Disrupt,” G Summit 2025 underscored the urgent need for Philippine industries to constantly undergo courageous transformation lest they get left behind.

“I truly believe that standing still in today’s environment is equivalent to moving backwards,” said Carl Cruz, president and CEO of Globe Telecom, as he opened the summit. “The digital currents are swift and the markets wait for no one.”

Cruz considers outdated systems to be among the major challenges businesses face today. He believes obsolete processes limit companies’ ability to react with speed to what’s on offer in the market. Next to this is the tendency for an organization to lose its customer-centricity to technology-driven solutions.

“At Globe, we feel malasakit for our customers — having the ability to truly anticipate our customers’ needs — will set you and us apart from the competition,” said Cruz. “As digital becomes our daily reality, it means transforming not just the technology but also how we engage with, and deliver value to, our customers’ rapidly evolving needs.”

The commitment of Globe Business to get to the root of their customers’ needs, and find efficient digital solutions for these, is what drives the organization’s decisions. This habit of disrupting business norms propels Globe Business forward.

“Disruption means dismantling inefficient processes, upgrading outdated systems and business models, and critically challenging the status quo,” Cruz says. “If we have this comprehensive approach, it should enable greater responsiveness and value creation, and impact not just us as leaders but our entire organization.”

Sharing Cruz’s message of disruption were the day’s speakers: KD Dizon, vice-president and head of Globe Business; Terence Mauri, founder of global think tank Hack Future Lab; Michelle Alarcon, president and co-founder of the Analytics and AI Association of the Philippines; and Bong Borja, COO of Alorica.

People are the true catalysts of change

At Globe Business, disruption enriches its core values, pushing the organization to move faster, think boldly, and build together.

In her keynote address, Dizon shared how this principle shaped their customer service protocols.

“Instead of just automating the traditional channels, we aggressively introduced and scaled self-service channels like the Globe One app, complemented by a real-time Chatbox and AI-powered help centers,” Dizon said.

By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its customer support channels, Globe Business now provides its clients with a full digital customer service experience. It is a deliberate step away from ingrained customer service paradigms.

Rather than allow technology to fully take over its systems, however, Globe Business empowers its true movers of business growth: its people.

“It is an outdated view that technology alone drives progress,” says Dizon. “In reality, people remain the true catalysts for change. Globe Business employees are continually trained in critical areas, including AI, data science, and cloud technology.”

Terence Mauri further highlighted the importance of disruption at the workplace.

“In today’s age of disruption, the biggest risk is thinking too small,” Mauri said. He went on to enumerate the three ways industry leaders can exercise their disruption muscle: “Choose courage over conformity, take risks, and move faster than doubt.”

Mauri also warned leaders about falling into the trap of using cold AI, where machines dominate processes. He urged organizations to subscribe, instead, to warm AI, which is enabled by humanity, not the other way around.

To help industry leaders better navigate AI in business, Mauri developed the BMI (bureaucratic mass index) tool. Simply a set of diagnostic questions, the BMI tool helps organizations identify the sources of bad bureaucracy in their processes — too many emails, for example, or unnecessary meetings — and eliminate these blind spots to become more efficient.

Tools that challenge the system

Demonstrating its people-first approach, Globe Business introduced the Spectrum Code, an in-app activity designed to enhance G Summit 2025’s guest experience. In the app, attendees identified the core value they most associated with digital disruption, with all responses displayed in real time.

The interactive feature also functioned as a diagnostic tool, helping the users determine their core spectrum persona, which reflects their leadership style. Armed with this insight, the leaders in attendance could then accelerate their organization’s digital transformation journey.

But Globe Business does not come up with solutions for their clients by themselves.

“We bring in the right partners to be able to address the pain points our customers are experiencing and give them what they want,” says Dizon.

Demonstrating this was one of the highlights of G Summit 2025: Experience Lab. This interactive demo space shows how various integrated Globe Business solutions can help address pressing business challenges.

The Experience Lab featured Cloud-Connected Enterprise Solutions, highlighting how Globe Premium Cloud Connect (Globe Business’s direct cloud connectivity solution), Cloud Security (via Orca), and Security Incident & Event Management (SIEM via Google SecOps) can secure an organization’s hybrid or multi-cloud network architecture. The Experience Lab also featured a comprehensive cybersecurity blueprint that protects both mobile devices and laptops with centralized monitoring and analysis, integrating solutions from Zimperium, Hexnode, ZScaler, and Google SecOps.

Each Globe Business client receives the same attention to detail when it comes to determining disruptive solutions to their problems.

“It’s about anticipating and shaping the future needs our customers don’t even realize they have yet,” says Cruz. “We want to know our customers better than they know themselves.”

