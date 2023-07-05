BAGUIO CITY — The city government has lifted the mandatory use of face masks indoors and in crowded locations, which was reimposed in May following a spike in local coronavirus cases.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong issued an executive order (EO) recalling Executive Order No. 63 that was issued in May.

Mr. Magalong said wearing of face masks in indoor spaces will now be optional, although building administrators or management can still impose the mask mandate in their respective spaces.

The effective reproduction number in Baguio City has been maintained at 1.0 in the two weeks from June 1-15, which according to Mr. Magalong’s latest executive order is “a clear indication that cases are on a downtrend in the City.” — Artemio A. Dumlao