FISHERIES production rose 2.1% year on year by volume in the third quarter, led by the aquaculture and municipal fisheries segments, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its quarterly situation, the PSA said production volume in the quarter was 1.02 million metric tons (MT).

“Annual increments in production were noted in commercial fisheries, inland municipal fisheries, and aquaculture subsectors,” it added.

Production volume for aquaculture rose 7.4% to 527.15 thousand MT. The segment accounted for 51.8% of fisheries output.

Inland municipal fisheries production rose 2.8% to 51.62 thousand MT, accounting for 5.2% of fisheries production.

The commercial fisheries segment posted growth of 0.5% to 230.68 thousand MT and accounted for 22.7% of overall production.

“However, the marine municipal fisheries subsector reported an annual decline in production,” the PSA added.

Marine municipal fisheries, which accounted for 20.3% of overall output, saw production decline 7.9% year on year to 206.64 thousand MT.

Of the 20 major species, production gains were reported for seaweed (14%), big-eyed scad (32.8%), round scad or galunggong (17.2%), yellowfin tuna (28.5%), and Indian mackerel (60.6%).

Declines were reported for milkfish or bangus (12%), skipjack (12.6%), and fimbriated sardines, known in the Philippines as tamban (37.8%). — Adrian H. Halili