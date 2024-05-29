THE STATE weather service on Wednesday declared the start of the rainy season, after signification rains showers from the recent typhoon and the Southwest Monsoon.

In a statement, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the occurrence of “scattered rainshowers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon “Aghon,” and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) “had met its criteria in declaring the start of the country’s rainy season.

It added that that increased likelihood of the La Niña event increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year.

PAGASA said earlier that there was a 60% chance of La Niña occurring between June and August.

“There may be breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks, also referred to as monsoon breaks,” it added.

PAGASA said that it would continue to monitor the weather and climate situation of the country.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, Habagat, and the impending La Niña such as floods and rain-induced landslides,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili