THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it is working with the Department of Energy (DoE) to come up with guidelines designed to accelerate investment in floating solar and offshore wind projects.

“This is an ongoing process and although interim guidelines will shortly be released, we expect to continue the refinement towards the end of the year,” Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said on Wednesday at a conference organized by the Management Association of the Philippines.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said that the DENR is also studying the implications of the transition to renewable energy systems on the mining industry, “specifically, the requirement for copper, nickel and cobalt,” metals widely used in renewable energy systems.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said that these metals are essential for infrastructure, turbines, storage systems, batteries and electric vehicles.

“These requirements have both national and geostrategic implications and require the next level of strategic foresight, net assessment and direction setting,” she said.

In May, the DoE issued implementing guidelines for Executive Order 21, which expedites the process for issuing permits for offshore wind energy projects.

Meanwhile, the DENR said that it is fully committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 75% for the 2020-2030 period.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said about 2.71% of the GHG target is unconditional, focused on agriculture, waste, industry, and transport, and energy, while the rest of the target will depend on foreign assistance.

“We are now working with development partners to enhance both substance and implementation of these policies and in bolstering the technical capacity of the CCC (Climate Change Commission),” she said.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said that the DENR is also working with the private sector to explore innovation and nature-based solutions.

Nature-based solutions include the protection and development of grassland, wetland, and coastal zones, as well as greater agricultural sustainability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. — Ashley Erika O. Jose