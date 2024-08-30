PT&T Corp. (PTT) has formed a joint venture with Australian technology company Netlinkz Ltd. to expand satellite broadband services and introduce information technology solutions in the country, the listed telecommunications company said on Thursday.

“Our partnership with Netlinkz marks a significant milestone for PT&T. Together, we are poised to transform network security and connectivity across the Philippines, providing innovative technology solutions that will empower our clients to thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-first environment,” PT&T President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James G. Velasquez said in a statement.

The partnership aims to advance network security and connectivity for businesses in the country and serve those in far-flung areas, PTT said, adding that the tie-up will also allow Netlinkz to offer its products in the country.

“Additionally, it will leverage the availability of broadband connectivity provided by smaller, portable and mobile satellite dishes offering broadband internet to previously inaccessible regions,” the company said.

The joint venture is also expected to introduce technology solutions in the country, advancing its cybersecurity services and overall security, it noted.

PTT stated that enterprises, particularly those in underserved areas, will benefit from high-speed, low-latency connectivity with enterprise-grade network security.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PT&T to bring our advanced VSN+, satellite internet, and cybersecurity solutions to the Philippines. This joint venture combines our global expertise with PT&T’s local insights, delivering top-tier services that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the region,” said Netlinkz CEO James Tsiolis.

Based in Australia, Netlinkz is the creator of virtual secure network, which provides users with both physical and virtual secure networks for enterprises. — Ashley Erika O. Jose