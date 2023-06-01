THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it expects no water supply interruptions in June after receiving an additional water allocation from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

“We don’t see any immediate interruption happening, especially because we also expect the rains to come,” Ronald C. Padua, Maynilad Water Services, Inc.’s head of supply operations, told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the NWRB approved an MWSS request for an allocation of 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) for June 1-15, which falls to 50 CMS on June 16-30. MWSS normally draws 48 CMS from Angat Dam.

The MWSS had requested an extension of the 52 CMS allocation agreed upon during the dry season, citing growing water demand in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The MWSS has said parts of Cavite, Pasay and Muntinlupa are experiencing water interruptions due to ongoing maintenance at the Putatan water treatment plant.

“The rotational interruption we did in the past (is no longer necessary) due to the approval of higher water allocation. Now, we expect uninterrupted supply,” Mr. Padua said.

Patrick James Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division, said the reduced water supply allocation for the latter half of this month is not expected to have a significant impact.

He cited results of a simulation conducted by the NWRB which concluded that 52 CMS should only be allocated for a limited period to maintain water elevation at Angat Dam.

The dam has a minimum operating level of 180 meters and a normal high-water level of 212 meters. The latter is considered the ideal level with adequate safety margins during the dry months.

The reduction towards the end of June “is right because we need to conserve supply from Angat Dam,” Mr. Padua said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Padua said that Maynilad has contingency measures in place, such as ramping up the construction of the Poblacion water treatment plant.

He added that the west zone water concessionaire has also committed to reduce its water losses, known as nonrevenue water, to ensure additional supply.

Maynilad serves Manila, except for portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

— Ashley Erika O. Jose