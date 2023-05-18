THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said it lowered the passenger fuel surcharge for June to Level 4 from Level 5 in May.

The June decision marks the third consecutive month of lower fuel surcharges, which had been set at Level 6 in April and Level 7 in March.

Level 4 sets the passenger fuel surcharge at between P117 and P342 for domestic flights and P385.70-P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

The current Level 5 sets the passenger surcharge at between P151 and P542 for domestic flights and P498.03-P3,703 for international flights.

Cielo C. Villaluna, spokesperson for Philippine Airline, said: “We acknowledge and will comply with the lowered fuel surcharge matrix that takes effect for next month’s ticket purchases.”

“PAL appreciates our customers’ loyalty and we are committed to continue supporting the nation as its flag carrier,” she added.

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines said it expects the lowered surcharge to sustain demand for travel as the summer travel season comes to a close.

“The CAB decision to lower applicable fuel surcharge rates for domestic and international flights is expected to be advantageous for guests who may use the additional savings towards other amenities or activities during their trips in the coming months,” the airline said.

AirAsia also said the lowering of fuel surcharges over the past three months has positively affected travel.

Between March and May, the airline booked a 1.57 million seats, equivalent to 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

Steve F. Dailisan, communications and public affairs country head for AirAsia, welcomed the lower surcharge.

“Now that AirAsia Philippines has opened more international destinations, our guests can use the extra savings toward additional baggage allowance for pasalubong and other activities on their travel bucket list,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile