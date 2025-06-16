AROUND 3,200 jobs were created at the San Fernando International Seaport in the first half under the interim operation and management of Poro Point Management Corp. (PPMC), the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said.

“The PPMC has earned P50 million in revenue between December 2024 and May 2025 during its interim operation and management of the San Fernando International Seaport in the Poro Point Freeport Zone, La Union,” the BCDA said in a statement over the weekend.

“The port’s growing viability as a key logistics node in Northern Luzon has also created around 3,200 jobs within the first half of 2025,” it added.

According to the BCDA, the port’s earnings came from leases, vessel and cargo fees, and the government share of port services.

“This performance affirms the potential of San Fernando International Seaport as a vital logistics and investment hub,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“As we continue to modernize our ports, we are opening more doors for trade, employment, and inclusive growth in the region,” he added.

To support this growth, the BCDA said that the PPMC has been carrying out major repairs and upgrades at the port.

These include refurbishment of port offices and facilities, replacement of rubber fenders and concrete curbs, upgrading of electrical lines, establishment of a systematic waste disposal mechanism, and technical assessment and benchmarking.

“The rehabilitation and expansion of the San Fernando International Seaport will help drive opportunities for Northern Luzon,” PPMC President and Chief Executive Officer Felix Racadio said.

“It will create jobs for local residents, bring in new businesses, and gain traction in the tourism sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PPMC said that a new tariff structure for cargo handling and port service fees was approved and took effect on June 5.

This will enable “more stable and sustainable revenue streams moving forward,” the BCDA said.

“With its solid interim performance, upgraded facilities, and local workforce engagement, the BCDA and the PPMC are optimistic that the San Fernando International Seaport is poised to play a leading role in Northern Luzon’s economic transformation,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile