THE Philippines can only comply with its Paris climate commitments with an 80% share of renewable energy (RE) in its power mix by 2030, an energy think tank said.

“As a climate-vulnerable nation, the Philippines needs to be among the loudest voices globally in pushing for a swift and just energy transition aligned to the 1.5°C (degree centigrade) Paris goal,” Gerry C. Arances, executive director of Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development said in a statement.

He cited an analysis by Climate Analytics which estimated the required levels of renewables in the power mix to meet the Paris Agreement goals. The 80% share must be achieved by 2030, moving to 100% by 2040, according to the analysis.

The Paris Agreement binds its signatories to take action in arresting the warming of global temperatures to well below 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels. Signatories have committed to action plans keeping warming at 1.5°C.

Asked to comment, Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene C. Capongcol said in a Viber message that the DoE is working to incorporate the “highest possible” level of renewable energy into the power mix.

“The DoE however needs to ensure that power supply is available to the consumers 24/7 at the most competitive price,” Ms. Capongcol said.

Angelo Kairos T. dela Cruz, deputy executive director of Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities said in a Viber message that keeping to the 1.5°C threshold is crucial for vulnerable countries.

“Not because we need to decarbonize, but because it is important for our people and communities to survive and thrive,” Mr. Dela Cruz said.

He said that increasing the share of renewable energy in the power mix can be made reliable, with decarbonization as a co-benefit.

“We need to plan smart and maximize resources inherently available in the Philippines. By moving away from our overreliance on imported fossil fuels, we can develop the right balance of energy sources that best suit the country’s needs,” Mr. Dela Cruz said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose