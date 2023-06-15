THE National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has agreed to extend the 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) water allocation for Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) until end of June.

“Please be informed that NWRB approved the request of MWSS to extend the allocation of 52 CMS for June 16 to June 30,” Sevillo O. David, Jr., NWRB executive director, said in a Viber message.

Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division, said that the MWSS will continue to ensure zero water interruptions following the extension.

“We have presented to NWRB the impact if ever the 52 CMS is not be extended, which is water interruptions for 632,000 water service connections,” Mr. Dizon said.

Manila Water Co., Inc.’s Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, director of the company’s Corporate Communication Affairs Group, had projected no water interruptions had the water quota for the MWSS not been extended.

“(We) will continue with 24/7 supply except during preventive and regular maintenance activities,” Mr. Sevilla said in a Viber message.

Earlier this month, the National Water Resources Board approved an allocation of 52 CMS for June 1-15, which will eventually be reduced to 50 CMS on June 16-30. MWSS normally draws 48 CMS from Angat Dam.

“In view of the PAGASA ENSO Alert and Warning System now being raised to El Niño alert and to continue our commitment to having no water interruptions to the influence are being supplied by the Angat reservoir, the MWSS respectfully requests the extension of the 52 CMS allocation from the Angat reservoir for 16-30 June 2023,” MWSS said in a letter to NWRB, signed by its administrator Leonor C. Cleofas.

PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) is the government weather service. ENSO refers to the El Niño Southern Oscillation, the weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean that periodically brings dry spells to affected areas.

The MWSS has said the 52 CMS allocation will ensure uninterrupted water supply, citing growing demand in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which includes Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province.

Maynilad serves Manila, except for parts of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, in Cavite province.

