MONDE NISSIN CORP. reported an 11.34% increase in its first-quarter (Q1) attributable net income to P3.25 billion, driven by higher revenues from its domestic food business and improved performance in its meat alternative segment.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said consolidated revenues rose 9.1% to P22.78 billion, while gross profit increased 8.3% to P7.1 billion.

“Our APAC BFB business delivered robust topline growth in the first quarter, supported by volume growth across all categories. We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in gross margin, despite ongoing inflationary pressures,” Monde Nissin Chief Executive Officer Henry Soesanto said.

The company’s Asia-Pacific branded food and beverage (APAC BFB) business posted net sales of P19.1 billion, up 8.6% from a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose 9.5% to P18.1 billion, while international sales declined 5.1%.

Monde Nissin said pricing actions and cost management initiatives helped offset higher input costs.

Revenue from meat alternatives under Quorn Foods grew 1.4% in constant currency terms and 11.7% on a reported basis due to currency effects.

Gross profit for the segment rose 54.4% to P1.2 billion, while gross margin improved to 31.8%.

Reported net income climbed 34.1% to P3.7 billion, supported by a P210-million non-cash fair value gain on the meat alternative guaranty asset and foreign exchange gains.

“Despite a strong start to the year, we remain mindful of ongoing uncertainties and inflationary headwinds. We will continue to manage the business prudently, while remaining sensitive to our consumers when price adjustments are necessary,” Mr. Soesanto said.

As of end-March 2026, Monde Nissin had P16.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while outstanding debt stood at P1.7 billion.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, Monde Nissin shares rose 2.29% to close at P6.71 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno